ICMR Backs IIT Kharagpur's Affordable Anaemia Test

The Indian Council of Medical Research has endorsed HemoQR, a groundbreaking low-cost anaemia screening tool from IIT Kharagpur, offering a rapid and accessible method for haemoglobin level checks using just a smartphone.

Key Points ICMR recommends HemoQR, a low-cost anaemia screening tool developed by IIT Kharagpur.

HemoQR uses a finger prick blood sample and a smartphone to estimate haemoglobin levels quickly.

The portable kit enables rapid anaemia checks in remote areas without needing bulky laboratory equipment.

HemoQR has been tested at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and is suitable for initial anaemia screening.

The tool is expected to support government programmes like 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat' and the National Health Mission.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended a new low-cost anaemia screening tool developed at IIT Kharagpur, offering a simple and rapid way to check haemoglobin levels without bulky machines, an institute spokesperson said on Monday.

Called HemoQR, the portable kit, developed by SmartQR Technologies under the mentorship of IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty, uses a drop of blood from a finger prick.

The sample is placed on a special paper strip, and a smartphone camera scans it to estimate hemoglobin levels within minutes.

In simple terms, this means doctors or health workers can check for anaemia quickly, even in remote areas, without needing laboratory equipment.

The device has been tested at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and found suitable for initial anaemia screening in hospitals as well as in the broader diagnostic process.

Impact and Affordability

"This is a step towards affordable and accessible healthcare. HemoQR shows how technology can directly help tackle widespread problems like anaemia," Chakraborty said.

The recommendation is expected to support government programmes such as the 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat' and the National Health Mission, which aim to reduce anaemia across the country through early detection and treatment.

Officials said the tool could be widely used in both hospitals and community health camps, helping identify patients faster and start treatment sooner.

The development highlights IIT Kharagpur's focus on creating practical, low-cost healthcare solutions with real-world impact, particularly as India looks to strengthen its public health systems.