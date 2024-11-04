News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » IAF's MiG-29 crashes near Agra, probe ordered

IAF's MiG-29 crashes near Agra, probe ordered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 04, 2024 19:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday during a routine training sortie after it encountered a 'system malfunction', officials said.

IMAGE: Flames and smoke billow out from the wrecked remains of IAF's MiG 29 fighter jet that crashed near Agra, on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely, the IAF said, adding, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

 

Visuals emerged on social media platforms showing the fuselage of the crashed jet engulfed in flames billowing a thick cloud of smoke.

A large number of curious onlookers gathered near the crash site in the field.

'A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident,' the IAF posted on X.

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on September 2 due to a 'critical' technical snag.

The pilot had ejected safely and no loss of life was reported.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IAF To Get More Power With Gen-5 Fighter
IAF To Get More Power With Gen-5 Fighter
IAF Planes Go Full Throttle
IAF Planes Go Full Throttle
A Salute To An IAF Legend
A Salute To An IAF Legend
A wake-up call for Indian cricket?
A wake-up call for Indian cricket?
Cong reels as candidate pulls out in Maha stronghold
Cong reels as candidate pulls out in Maha stronghold
Lokayukta police summon Siddaramaiah for questioning
Lokayukta police summon Siddaramaiah for questioning
RG Kar rape-murder case: Trial to begin on Nov 11
RG Kar rape-murder case: Trial to begin on Nov 11
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Tejas Mark-1A Ready For IAF
Tejas Mark-1A Ready For IAF
Russia's S400 shoots down 80% of aircraft in IAF drill
Russia's S400 shoots down 80% of aircraft in IAF drill

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances