IAF's Apache helicopter makes 'precautionary landing' in MP

An Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force aircraft made a "precautionary landing" near Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an IAF official said.

IMAGE: Air Forces's Apache attack helicopter made a "precautionary landing" near Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: Twitter

There was no casualty, he said.

Precautionary landing means there could have been some minor issues, due to which the aircraft was landed as a precaution, officials said.

"An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site," the IAF tweeted.

"The aircraft was on a normal routine training mission. The pilot did the precautionary landing near Bhind," an IAF spokesperson said in Delhi.

The incident took place at around 8.45 am, the IAF spokesperson said.

No harm was caused to any person or material, he said, adding the aircraft is being currently examined.

Earlier, Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena told PTI that there was no fatality or injury in the landing (process).

Some videos went viral on social media platforms in which a number of people were seen gathered near the aircraft.