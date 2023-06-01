News
IAF trainer jet crashes in K'taka, both pilots eject safely

IAF trainer jet crashes in K'taka, both pilots eject safely

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 01, 2023 14:18 IST
A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in an open field at a village in the district on Thursday.

However, two pilots on board the aircraft ejected safely before the crash.

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru crashed this morning at Bhogapura village.

Tejpal and Bhumika sustained minor injuries, district officials said. No casualties were reported.

 

According to IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred.

A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

"A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
How the air force base confronts loss
Black box, FDR of crashed IAF jets found in Morena
'Bad weather poses greatest risk to helicopter flying'
Insurance co has to pay accident victim even if...: HC
#AboutLastNight: Ranbir-Deepika's Reunion
The Boys Are Having Fun In London!
Subsidy race hampers India's chip manufacturing hopes
Raj: 3 villagers killed as MiG-21 crashes into home

'Don't ask pilots to fly MiG-21s'

