On Thursday, October 5, 2023, Indian Air Force aircraft rehearsed over the Sangam in Prayagraj in preparation for the 91st foundation day, October 8.

120 fighter and transport aircraft including Rafale fighter jets and helicopters from 10 air bases will take part in Sunday's air display.

The MiG-21 will be participating in such a show for the final time.

IMAGE: IAF paratroopers during the rehearsal. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: IAF planes during the rehearsal.

IMAGE: IAF helicopters during the rehearsal.

IMAGE: Different IAF aircraft during the rehearsal.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com