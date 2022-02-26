News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IAF pulls out of multilateral air exercise in UK

IAF pulls out of multilateral air exercise in UK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 26, 2022 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its combat jets in a multilateral air exercise in the United Kingdom next month in view of the situation arising out of the crisis in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Five LCA Tejas aircraft were supposed to participate in the exercise. Photograph: ANI Photo

The announcement by the IAF to not send its aircraft for the 'Cobra Warrior' exercise came just three days after it confirmed its participation in the drills from March 6 to 27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom.

'In light of the recent events, #IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK,' the IAF tweeted.

 

Though the IAF did not clearly mention the reasons for the pull-out, it is learnt that the deepening crisis in Ukraine following the Russian military attack in that country prompted the decision.

The announcement by the IAF came hours after India abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution on the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

Official sources said by abstaining from the resolution, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

On Wednesday, the IAF had announced that it will participate in the 'Cobra Warrior' exercise with a fleet of five Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

The IAF said the exercise 'Cobra Warrior 22' is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces.

It said the exercise will be a platform for the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft to demonstrate their manoeuvrability and operational capability.

'The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship,' the IAF had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ukraine: So What Happens Now?
Ukraine: So What Happens Now?
US toughens stand, slaps sanctions on Putin, Lavrov
US toughens stand, slaps sanctions on Putin, Lavrov
India has retained its options by abstaining: Sources
India has retained its options by abstaining: Sources
ISS may fall on India: Russian space chief warns
ISS may fall on India: Russian space chief warns
South Africa have New Zealand reeling in second Test
South Africa have New Zealand reeling in second Test
Recipes: Fried Mini Idlis
Recipes: Fried Mini Idlis
Nadal takes down No. 1 Medvedev, sets up Norrie final
Nadal takes down No. 1 Medvedev, sets up Norrie final
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Should've voted to stop war: Ukraine to India, China

Should've voted to stop war: Ukraine to India, China

Why Did The Pope Visit The Russian Embassy?

Why Did The Pope Visit The Russian Embassy?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances