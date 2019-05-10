rediff.com

IAF intercepts Georgian aircraft coming from Pakistan

May 10, 2019 19:13 IST

An An-12 aircraft of Georgia was intercepted by the Indian Air Force after it entered Indian air space from Pakistan, deviating from its flight path, official sources said.

 

The aircraft was forced to land at Jaipur airfield by air defence aircraft of the IAF, they said.

The An-12 aircraft of Georgia, after getting airborne for Delhi from Karachi, deviated from its scheduled flight path and entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat, the sources said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
