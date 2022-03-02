News
Rediff.com  » News » IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 02, 2022 12:11 IST
A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force left for Romania on Wednesday morning carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Photograph: ANI

The aircraft is expected to bring back Indians from Romania, who exited war-hit Ukraine through its border crossings.

Officials said the aircraft left for Romania early morning.

 

India on Tuesday sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine via Poland.

India had decided to send the relief supplies to Ukraine to help it deal with the humanitarian situation along its border areas with tens of thousands of people attempting to flee the Russian invasion.

"The prime minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders would be despatched tomorrow," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
Bhanu Sahni: 'Ukraine is my second homeland'
This Indian Doesn't Want To Leave Ukraine
Why Indians Study Medicine In Ukraine
From Lux to Kissan jam, HUL hikes prices by 3-13%
The AMAZING Life of Tiger Shroff
'They robbed us of thousands of acres'
The War Against Coronavirus

