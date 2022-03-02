IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force left for Romania on Wednesday morning carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Photograph: ANI

The aircraft is expected to bring back Indians from Romania, who exited war-hit Ukraine through its border crossings.

Officials said the aircraft left for Romania early morning.

India on Tuesday sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine via Poland.

India had decided to send the relief supplies to Ukraine to help it deal with the humanitarian situation along its border areas with tens of thousands of people attempting to flee the Russian invasion.

"The prime minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders would be despatched tomorrow," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.