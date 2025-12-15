HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » I won't question EVMs or VVPATs because....: Supriya Sule

I won't question EVMs or VVPATs because....: Supriya Sule

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 19:32 IST

x

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has said she will not blame the electronic voting machines as she has been elected for four terms because of the same machines.

IMAGE: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule (right) speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session, in New Delhi, December 9, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Sule's NCP-SP is part of the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition comprising the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

"I have been elected on the same machine, so I will not question the EVMs or VVPATs," Sule, the four-term Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Maharashtra and the working president of the NCP-SP, said in the Lok Sabha during the debate on election reforms.

 

"I am not speaking against the machine. I am making a very limited point, and with great expectations from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has got such a big mandate in Maharashtra," Sule said.

Earlier in the day, another INDIA bloc ally and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distanced himself from the "vote chori" issue raised by the Congress and said the "INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it".

His remarks came a day after top Congress leaders attacked the BJP and the election commissioners at a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in the national capital, alleging that "vote chori" is in the ruling party's DNA and its leaders were "gaddar" who were conspiring to take away voting rights of people and should be removed from power.

Abdullah's National Conference is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc. The Congress is the largest party in the coalition in terms of the number of opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Asked to comment on the issue of "vote chori" and alleged electoral irregularities being highlighted by the Congress, Abdullah said, "The INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it. Every political party is at liberty to set its own agenda. The Congress has made 'vote chori' and SIR as its main issues. Who are we to tell them otherwise?"

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Election With EVM Is Not Fair Unless...'
'Election With EVM Is Not Fair Unless...'
Row erupts after EVM in MP just votes for BJP
Row erupts after EVM in MP just votes for BJP
If you don't trust EVMs...: Omar slams ally Congress
If you don't trust EVMs...: Omar slams ally Congress
EVMs in India are 'black box': Rahul backs Musk's view
EVMs in India are 'black box': Rahul backs Musk's view
'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out
'Nehru did vote chori', Shah defends SIR; Oppn walks out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

PM Modi arrives in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II2:09

PM Modi arrives in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II

Star Footballer Messi arrives in Delhi 0:50

Star Footballer Messi arrives in Delhi

BJP's New Working President Nitin Nabin Arrives at Party HQ3:16

BJP's New Working President Nitin Nabin Arrives at Party HQ

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO