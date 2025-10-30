'I HATED to do it': Trump's big order after Russian missile test

Ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, United States President Donald Trump said he has instructed the Department of Defense to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

In a post on on Truth Social, Trump said," The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice!"

"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," he added.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range.

During a televised meeting with servicemen while visiting a military hospital, Putin said the "nuclear-powered" automatic unmanned submersible vehicle 'Poseidon', which is "much more powerful" than Russia's most advanced prospective 'Sarmat' ballistic missile, was successfully tested on Tuesday.