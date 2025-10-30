HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'I HATED to do it': Trump's big order after Russian missile test

'I HATED to do it': Trump's big order after Russian missile test

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 09:56 IST

x

Ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, United States President Donald Trump said he has instructed the Department of Defense to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump. Photograph: @WhiteHouse/X

In a post on on Truth Social, Trump said," The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice!"

"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," he added.

 

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-powered submersible drone with unlimited range.

During a televised meeting with servicemen while visiting a military hospital, Putin said the "nuclear-powered" automatic unmanned submersible vehicle 'Poseidon', which is "much more powerful" than Russia's most advanced prospective 'Sarmat' ballistic missile, was successfully tested on Tuesday.

AGENCIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone
Russia tests nuclear-powered submersible drone
Putin orders N-drills amid uncertainty over Trump meet
Putin orders N-drills amid uncertainty over Trump meet
Putin warns Trump over Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Putin warns Trump over Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Russia's new N-powered missile has indefinite range: Putin
Russia's new N-powered missile has indefinite range: Putin
Will Trump Pull The Plug On Russian Oil Sanctions?
Will Trump Pull The Plug On Russian Oil Sanctions?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 2

The Next-Gen Smartphones Arriving In November

webstory image 3

Citrus Power: 7 Ways Oranges Boost Your Well-Being

VIDEOS

Prez Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea1:10

Prez Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan,...

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of India-Seychelles friendship 5:16

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of...

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and Glamour1:31

Vidya Balan Dazzles in Black: A Masterclass in Grace and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO