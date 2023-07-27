News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hyderabad woman found starving in US, mother seeks help

Hyderabad woman found starving in US, mother seeks help

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 27, 2023 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman from Telangana who is currently in the United States pursuing MS was found in an awful condition. Her mother wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help to bring her back home.

In a letter that was posted on the Twitter page of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Khaleequr Rahman, the woman said her daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi went to the USA to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit in August 2021.

"Since last two months she was not in touch with me and recently through two Hyderabadi youths, we came to know that my daughter is in deep depression and her entire belongings have been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation and was spotted on roads of Chicago, USA," the mother said in her letter.

 

Rahman in an update on his Twitter page said he was able to get in touch with one Mukarram, who is a social worker in Chicago. He and his family met Zaidi and she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

He further said he was informed that she was depressed and in a mentally unstable condition due to the financial situation she got into as she couldn't get a job in the US.

She needs to get out of the depression in order to travel back to India, Rahman said quoting Mukarram.

The BRS leader said he would request Jaishankar to help Zaidi's mother travel to the USA.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian man shot dead in US by 3 masked men
Indian man shot dead in US by 3 masked men
An Indian American in the White House?
An Indian American in the White House?
Indians found dead on US-Canada border from Gujarat
Indians found dead on US-Canada border from Gujarat
'Every Cong leader in Rajasthan wants that red diary'
'Every Cong leader in Rajasthan wants that red diary'
Ameesha-Sunny's Love Story Retold
Ameesha-Sunny's Love Story Retold
Rahul Gandhi Meets A Living Legend
Rahul Gandhi Meets A Living Legend
Stokes won't change mind about ODI retirement
Stokes won't change mind about ODI retirement
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Indian Americans: Liberal in US, conservative in India

Indian Americans: Liberal in US, conservative in India

Death in the US: 'Why did Lyvita have to starve to death?'

Death in the US: 'Why did Lyvita have to starve to death?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances