Human sacrifice? Severed head of newborn found in J'khand

The severed head of a newborn baby was found near a cremation ground in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Friday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

It appears that the head belonged to a newborn that is three to four days old.

The police recovered the head on Thursday evening from the cremation ground near the Tedhwa Bridge, located in the Medininagar Town police station limits, the officer said.

The baby's torso has not been found.

Jyotilal Rajwar, the in-charge of the Medininagar Town police station, said, “The police are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to recover the torso.”

He said that the police are scrutinising data from all hospitals in the area to determine how many babies were born in the last three to four days and where they are currently located.

Asked if the baby was sacrificed, Rajwar said investigations are going on several fronts, although no evidence related to it has been found so far.

The head has been taken into custody, and once the torso is recovered, postmortem examination of the body will be conducted.

He said that an FIR will be registered in the case, and further action will be taken.