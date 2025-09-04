HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Many MPs Face Criminal Charges?

How Many MPs Face Criminal Charges?

By Shikha Chaturvedi
2 Minutes Read
September 04, 2025 10:09 IST

46 per cent of MPs facing criminal charges and 31 per cent serious cases.

Criminal Laws

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Centre recently introduced the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament.

The Bill seeks to remove the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers from office if they are arrested and detained for 30 days in relation to a criminal offence.

As many as 45 per cent of MLAs and 46 per cent of MPs have declared criminal charges against them.

 

Andhra has most MLAs with criminal charges

Across the country, 45 per cent of MLAs have declared criminal charges, while 29 per cent face serious criminal charges.

Among states, Andhra Pradesh tops the list, followed by Kerala, Telangana, and Bihar.

Crimes against women

Cases involving crimes against women show a worrying trend. West Bengal leads with 23 MLAs facing such charges, followed closely by Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Maharashtra and Bihar also feature in the top five.

In hot water

In 2009, three in ten MPs had declared criminal charges, and one in seven faced serious ones.

By 2014, this had risen to one-third and one-fifth of the total strength, respectively.

By 2019, nearly 43 per cent of MPs had declared criminal cases with almost 29 per cent facing charges of serious crimes This was taken to a new high after the 2024 elections, with 46 per cent of MPs facing criminal charges and 31 per cent serious cases.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Shikha Chaturvedi
Source: source
Unclear Goals Of The 130th Amendment
Under New Bill Modi, Mantris Face Risk Of Arrest Too
'PM's Inclusion Is A Constitutional Mockery'
'BJP Should Be Extremely Wary Of 130th Amendment'
'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'

