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Home  » News » How Many Crorepatis Are Fighting Kerala Polls?

How Many Crorepatis Are Fighting Kerala Polls?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 10:36 IST

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Crorepati Candidates: Congress (61). BJP (52). CPM (52).

Keala Elections

IMAGE: Artists perform during Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit A Shah's roadshow in Kozhikode, April 7, 2026. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala goes to poll on April 9 for 140 seats.
  • 833 candidates are fighting the elections.
  • 324 candidates have criminal cases registered against them.

Polling for 140 seats for the Kerala assembly takes place on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

833 candidates are in the fray.

Crorepati Candidates

Kerala Crorepati Candidates

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 863 candidates analysed 339 are crorepatis.

The maximum number (61) candidates belong to the Congress followed by the BJP and CPI-M's 52 each.

Criminal Candidates

Kerala Criminal Candidates

When it comes to criminal records, 324 candidates have declared criminal cases registered against them.

Of these, 201 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The maximum number (72) candidates belong to the Congress while 59 belong to the BJP.

Touch And Go Seats

Kerala Touch And Go Seats

According to data available from the Election Commission of India, 11 seats in the 2020 assembly elections had a victory margin of less than 1.5%

Of this, the Perinthalmanna seat was won by Najeeb Kanthapuram of the Indian Union Muslim League defeating the LDF's K P M Musthafa by margin of 38 votes.

The Peerumade seat was won by the CPI's Vazhoor Soman defeating Cyriac Thomas of the Congress by a margin of 1.44 per cent votes.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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