House functions by rules, not privilege: LS Speaker Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Lok Sabha would continue to function according to laid down rules and procedures irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Budget Session (2026-27) of Parliament, New Delhi, March 12, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Birla emphasises that the Speaker's chair symbolises the prestige of the House and operates with impartiality.

The Speaker addressed concerns about Rahul Gandhi's speaking opportunities, clarifying that all members must adhere to parliamentary rules.

Birla refuted allegations of microphones being switched off, explaining that mics are activated only when the Chair grants permission to speak.

The Speaker cited past rulings to justify disallowing the tabling of certain documents, maintaining procedural consistency.

The House functions strictly according to rules and no member has the privilege to speak at any time and on any subject, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted on Thursday, a day after a resolution seeking his removal from office was defeated.

Birla said the Chair does not belong to any individual, but is a symbol of the prestige of the House.

The Lok Sabha will continue to function according to laid down rules and procedures irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not, he said, underlining that he will conduct the proceedings with sincerity and fairness.

"No member in this House possesses any privilege to speak outside the framework of these rules," Birla said amid thumping of desks by the ruling side.

He said he was grateful to the members of the House for reposing their faith in him during debate. He also thanked all those who spoke in favour of him as well as against him.

"The House has been running with rules and regulations and will continue to function in future, irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not. I will continue to discharge my duty with all sincerity and impartiality," he said.

Thursday was the first time Birla came to the House to conduct the proceedings since the notice of no confidence was given against him by the opposition on February 10 during the first part of the Budget session, which ended on February 13. The second part of the session began on March 9.

The speaker said that during the debate over the last two days, some members said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is not given enough opportunities to speak, and he should be allowed to speak whenever he wishes and on any subject.

"Everyone has the right to speak in the House, but by following rules and regulations. No member, not even the prime minister or any minister, can speak without the permission of the Chair. No member of the House has the privilege to speak at any time and on any subject. He can speak only when the Chair allows," he said.

Birla said the MPs have the freedom of speech in the House, but they have to follow rules and regulations.

He also addressed allegations that microphones of some members are switched off when they want to speak.

"I don't have a switch to turn the mic on or off. The mic is put on when a member is given permission to speak by the Chair," he said.

Responding to claims that Gandhi was disallowed to table a magazine article based on the unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane on the India-China conflict of 2020, Birla cited rulings by past speakers when members were not allowed to table documents by the Chair.

Soon after his speech, Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm.