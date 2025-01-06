HMPV infections not life-threatening: Karnataka minister

With two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in Karnataka, the state's health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said there is no need to panic as the infections that have been detected are by old virus strains that are existing in the country and they are not life-threatening.

IMAGE: A faculty member of Gurukul School Of Art, Lalbaug, makes a painting on human metapneumovirus outburst in China, in Mumbai, January 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The minister who chaired a meeting of health department officials said the two infected infants are doing "normal", and advised people to follow general precautionary measures.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union Health Ministry earlier said on Monday, adding that neither of the patients had any history of international travel.

"Two children who are infected by HMPV are at Baptist hospital in Bengaluru. One is the three-month-old, who has already been discharged in December, and the other is an eight-month -old who is likely to be discharged by tomorrow. They are both normal," Rao said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, "Fearing about it (cases), having apprehensions that wearing of masks will be enforced and there will be lock down -- there is nothing of that sort. There is no such thing as of now. The central government and ICMR are in touch with us. There will be a meeting of microbiologists and other experts about any further precautions that need to be taken."

Requesting the media not to create unnecessary fear, the minister said, "there are general dos and don'ts that have been advised, like in case of symptoms, take precautions, keep your hands clean by washing them often, avoid crowded places among others. There is no need to worry."

"The HMPV that has been detected is an old virus that is existing in the country and these virus strains are not life threatening," he said, adding that the virus that has caused some kind of outbreak in China is being monitored by the central government.

Media reports saying that cases detected at Bengaluru's private hospital are first HMPV cases reported in the country are false, the minister said and added that HMPV is already existing in the country. Influenza-like illness (ILI) cases and respiratory infections are caused by various kinds of viruses. Among them HMPV is one.

He said these viruses are not fatal and have been there in the country and across the globe, and they were first detected in 2001 in the Netherlands, though they may have existed earlier too.

One per cent of ILI cases might be infected by HMPV as per union government and ICMR surveillance data, he further said, fatalities because of it alone are very less, unless the infected person has other comorbidities.

Responding to a question, Rao said, the two infants were tested for infections like ILI, cold, caugh, during which HMPV was detected.

"...there won't be any random tests or anything. Whatever normal tests need to be done depending on case to case basis, doctors will decide and do. If any special tests need to be done for HMPV, it will be based on what the central government decides and advises. As of now regular processes will be followed, as these are exciting viruses," he added.

Noting that no specific directions will be given as of now, as there is no such requirement, the minister responding to a question said that conducting checks at airports is not required as of now, as both these cases have no travel history and they are locals.

There is no need for Covid like protocols to be followed as of now as there have been no "unnatural developments" so far. If there is a need for such protocols, the central government will decide when such a situation arises, he said.

According to the central government too, there has been no unusual surge in ILI cases in India. Trends are being monitored. There are all kinds of facilities in the country, and we are prepared to face the situation, "but there is no such situation as of now," Rao said.