Hindu Mahasabha leader imitates Godse, shoots at Gandhi's effigy

January 30, 2019 22:39 IST

On the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, workers of Hindu Mahasabha celebrated his death and the 'martyrdom' of Nathuram Godse, the man who killed Gandhi on January 30, 1948.

Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Puja Shakun Pandey shot at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, celebrating 'Martyr's Day' in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

After the video went viral, the police registered cases against 13 persons, associated with Hindu Mahasabha, Senior Superintendent of Police of Aligarh Akash Kulhary said, adding no arrests have been made so far.

"Today on the occasion of the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, workers of Hindu Mahasabha fired at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi. The incident took place in a house in Naurangabad locality of the city. Later, the video of the event went viral on social media," Kulhary said.

The police are conducting raids to nab the accused persons.

