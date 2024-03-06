High Alert In Srinagar For Modi Arrival

A multi-layer security grid has been enforced in and around Srinagar, aerial surveillance, bomb disposal squads, drones and sharpshooters guarding the Bakshi Stadium are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Srinagar visit on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Modi will make his first appearance in Srinagar since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on August 5, 2019.

The prime minister will inaugurate various projects and address a public rally at the Bakshi Stadium in the heart of Srinagar.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A hoarding to welcome Modi as security personnel keep a watch on the proceedings.

IMAGE: Security personnel with a sniffer dog.

IMAGE: Security personnel search the area around the Bakshi Stadium with metal detectors and a sniffer dog.

IMAGE: Security personnel search trees in the area.

IMAGE: Security personnel search the Dal Lake area.

IMAGE: Commuters are checked by security staff.

IMAGE: Tight security at the entrance of the Bakshi Stadium.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand vigil outside the stadium.

IMAGE: Armed Srinagar police personnel at a check post.

IMAGE: A road is closed for traffic; Bharatiya Janata Party flags installed on the prime minister's route.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com