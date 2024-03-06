News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » High Alert In Srinagar For Modi Arrival

High Alert In Srinagar For Modi Arrival

By UMAR GANIE
March 06, 2024 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A multi-layer security grid has been enforced in and around Srinagar, aerial surveillance, bomb disposal squads, drones and sharpshooters guarding the Bakshi Stadium are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Srinagar visit on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Modi will make his first appearance in Srinagar since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on August 5, 2019.

The prime minister will inaugurate various projects and address a public rally at the Bakshi Stadium in the heart of Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: A hoarding to welcome Modi as security personnel keep a watch on the proceedings. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Security personnel with a sniffer dog.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel search the area around the Bakshi Stadium with metal detectors and a sniffer dog.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel search trees in the area.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel search the Dal Lake area.

 

IMAGE: Commuters are checked by security staff.

 

IMAGE: Tight security at the entrance of the Bakshi Stadium.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand vigil outside the stadium.

 

IMAGE: Armed Srinagar police personnel at a check post.

 

IMAGE: A road is closed for traffic; Bharatiya Janata Party flags installed on the prime minister's route.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
Tight security in J-K ahead of Modi's visit next week
Tight security in J-K ahead of Modi's visit next week
'Article 370 wasn't just a sentiment'
'Article 370 wasn't just a sentiment'
Art 370 verdict upheld integrity of India: Modi
Art 370 verdict upheld integrity of India: Modi
Maldives won't renew hydro survey pact with India
Maldives won't renew hydro survey pact with India
Mom said from hospital 'You should go back': Ashwin
Mom said from hospital 'You should go back': Ashwin
Hand over Shahjahan to CBI by 4.15 pm: HC to WB govt
Hand over Shahjahan to CBI by 4.15 pm: HC to WB govt
Williamson responds to Wagner retirement controversy
Williamson responds to Wagner retirement controversy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What Lies Ahead For J&K

What Lies Ahead For J&K

'When will J&K's statehood be restored?'

'When will J&K's statehood be restored?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances