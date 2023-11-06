News
Helicopter carrying Telangana CM develops snag

Helicopter carrying Telangana CM develops snag

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 06, 2023 15:06 IST
A chopper carrying Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao returned to his farmhouse near in Hyderabad minutes after taking off on Monday owing to a technical glitch.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rao was on en route to Devarakadra, where he is scheduled to address a poll rally this afternoon.

According to sources, the helicopter had to fly back to the CM's farmhouse 10 minutes after take-off as it developed a technical glitch.

 

“The alert pilot diverted the chopper to CM KCR's farm house and landed safely,” an official release said.

The Aviation company is making arrangements for another helicopter for the CM.

In a short while, another chopper will arrive at the farmhouse and Rao will continue the day's poll rallies as scheduled, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
