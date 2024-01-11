News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Heavy fuel' leaked from Manipur power station spills into streams

'Heavy fuel' leaked from Manipur power station spills into streams

January 11, 2024 12:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Heavy fuel leaked from a power station in Manipur's Imphal valley and spilled into streams flowing alongside it, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at the Leimakhong power station in Kangpokpi district. Streams passing through villages such as Kanto Sabal and Sekmai were affected by the spill, they said.

These streams meet the Imphal river -- the lifeline of the region -- downstream, they added.

 

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) directed the departments concerned to take "immediate necessary action to prevent an environment calamity, making use of all available resources in terms of machinery, manpower and expertise".

Heavy machinery was deployed to divert the flow of the water in the affected streams towards fields, an official told PTI.

"It is yet to be determined if miscreants were involved in this or if it was accidental," he said.

Locals said the water of the streams is used by them for daily chores.

"Not just aquatic life but also the communities that depend on the water have been severely threatened by this spill," said Nongmai, a resident of Kanto Sabal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
 
Print this article
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'
Manipur: How The Law Can Help
Manipur: How The Law Can Help
'Biren Singh is part of Manipur's problem'
'Biren Singh is part of Manipur's problem'
'We had been told to not say anything to this bloke'
'We had been told to not say anything to this bloke'
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
Forget Maldives, Visit India's Finest Beach
'Rishi was never a friend to his children'
'Rishi was never a friend to his children'
The Gorgeous Girl Who...
The Gorgeous Girl Who...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Oil is another reason for clashes in Manipur'

'Oil is another reason for clashes in Manipur'

'Future Of Manipur Is Totally Dark'

'Future Of Manipur Is Totally Dark'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances