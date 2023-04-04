News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 14 flights diverted, 6 delayed amid heavy downpour in Bengaluru

14 flights diverted, 6 delayed amid heavy downpour in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2023 20:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fourteen flights were diverted and six departures were delayed on Tuesday evening due to a heavy downpour and bad weather in Devanahalli on Bengaluru outskirts where the Kempegowda International Airport is located, airport authorities said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Strong crosswinds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 pm to 4.51 pm, an airport official said.

 

"Overall 14 flights were diverted. 12 were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and one to Hyderabad. Airline wise count -- seven Indigo Flights, three Vistara, two Akasa Airlines and one each of Go Air and Air India. Six departures were delayed," the official told PTI.

The official added that the normal operations have resumed.

"Flights diverted to Chennai are being refueled and will return to Bengaluru shortly," she said.

According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday evening.

Due to the heavy downpour, traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was paralysed in Devanahalli.

On the other hand, there was no rainfall in the central region of Bengaluru.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Untimely rain in March damages rabi crops
Untimely rain in March damages rabi crops
As El Nino returns, India braces for impact on rains
As El Nino returns, India braces for impact on rains
Hailstorm lashes Delhi, day temperature drops
Hailstorm lashes Delhi, day temperature drops
US becoming Marxist 3rd world country: Trump
US becoming Marxist 3rd world country: Trump
Babar Azam returns to lead Pakistan
Babar Azam returns to lead Pakistan
Trump set to face charges, will plead not guilty
Trump set to face charges, will plead not guilty
Don't lower political discourse: Nadda to BJP teams
Don't lower political discourse: Nadda to BJP teams
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rains, hailstorm hit Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts more

Rains, hailstorm hit Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts more

Heavy unseasonal rains lash Mumbai

Heavy unseasonal rains lash Mumbai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances