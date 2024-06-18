Heatwave sears north India, Ganganagar bakes at 46 deg C

The national capital on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

IMAGE: People walk on a road in a hot day, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and strong surface winds.

The humidity was 61 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 45 degree Celsius, it stated.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heat wave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, the national capital will experience slight relief from Wednesday.

The city is expected to be on yellow alert on Wednesday and Thursday while it will be put on green alert on Friday and Saturday.

After Wednesday, a fresh western disturbance will approach northwest India, also affecting the national capital and bringing relief, according to the weather office.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 178 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI BM

Rajasthan's Ganganagar hottest at 46.2 deg C

Crippling heatwave continues in Rajasthan as Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 46.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the meteorological centre in Jaipur said.

While light rain was recorded in parts of eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, the weather remained dry in the western region, it said.

During this time, severe heatwave was recorded at some places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions while some parts of Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions witnessed warm nights, it said.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of heatwave in many areas of the state for the next few days.

Ganganagar was the hottest place in Rajasthan at 46.2 degrees Celsius. The highest rainfall of six millimetres was recorded in Dholpur district's Baseri town.

According to the weather department, maximum temperature, in the next 48 hours, is likely to be recorded between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions. Heatwaves and hot nights will also prevail in some places.

Strong surface winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in some parts of the state, the department said.