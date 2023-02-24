News
HC tells AAP leaders to take down posts targeting BJP's Jajus

HC tells AAP leaders to take down posts targeting BJP's Jajus

Source: PTI
February 24, 2023 13:46 IST
The Delhi high court on Friday directed Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh and others to take down alleged defamatory content from social media platforms against former Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh Jaju.

Justice Navin Chawla, in an interim order, also asked the AAP leaders to desist from making future statements against Shyam Jaju and his son.

Besides Bhardwaj and Singh, the high court also passed the directions against AAP leaders Durgesh Pathak and Dilip Kumar Pandey.

 

The high court was hearing a suit filed by Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh, represented through senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, seeking permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration and damages on account of the statements made by the AAP leaders against the plaintiffs in a series of press conferences on January 22, which are ”ex-facie false and unsubstantiated, per se defamatory, slanderous and libelous”.

The suit, filed through advocate Samapika Biswal, has also made parties various social media platforms and media houses.

The high court, while passing the interim order, said a prima facie case was made out for granting interim relief and asked the AAP leaders to remove all the alleged defamatory content from social media platforms within two days.

