HC stays trial court order to provide FIR copy to Parliament breach accused

The Delhi high court on Friday stayed the trial court's order directing the city police to provide a copy of the FIR to an accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to accused Neelam Devi on the police's plea challenging the trial court's December 21 order directing the probe agency to furnish a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused as per law.

The execution of the order dated December 21 stands stayed till the next date of hearing.

Notice was issued to the accused for the next date of hearing, the high court said and listed the matter for hearing on January 4, 2024.

The police's counsel contended that in sensitive matters, the accused has to approach the commissioner who will form a committee to decide the application for providing a copy of the FIR and, if it is denied, they can move the court for relief.

However, the trial court erred in directing the police to provide the FIR copy to the accused, the Delhi police said.

On Thursday, the trial court extended till January 5 the custody of four accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi -- arrested in the Parliament security breach case.

On an application by Neelam, the trial court directed the investigating officer to hand over a copy of the FIR to her counsel.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of the accused -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises.

Besides the four accused, the police arrested Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case.

All the six accused are being interrogated in police custody.