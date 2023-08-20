News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC rejects 2 PILs against operations of Google Pay

HC rejects 2 PILs against operations of Google Pay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 20, 2023 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court has rejected two public interest litigations seeking directions to cease the operations of Google Pay for alleged violation of regulatory and privacy norms in the country.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

Petitioner Abhijit Mishra alleged that the operations of Google Pay in India as a “payment system provider” were unauthorised as it did not have the necessary permission.

 

Dismissing the petitions, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said Google Pay is “mere third-party app provider” which requires no authorisation from RBI under the Payments and Settlement Systems Act and there was no merit in the pleas.

The petitioner claimed that Google Pay did not find a mention under the list of entities authorised under the PSS Act and other statutory regulations for setting up and operating a payment system in India.

Concerns were also raised in relation to Google Pay's “unfettered access” to its customers' personal information such as Aadhaar, PAN and other transaction details.

In its recent order, the court held that Google Pay was not a system provider under the PSS Act and that it did “not find any merit in the petitioner's contention (that) Google Pay is actively accessing and collecting sensitive and private user data”.

“It can be safely gathered that NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) is the operator of the UPI system for transactions in India and is a 'system provider' which is authorised by the RBI under the PSS Act to extend its services for facilitating transactions, and the transactions carried out via UPI through Google Pay are only peer-to-peer or peer-to-merchant transactions and is not a system provider under the PSS Act, 2007,” the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, said.

“Third-party apps such as Google Pay are designed to provide a large customer base to participating banks. A third-party app such as Google Pay obtains approval from NPCI for operating on the UPI platform,” observed the court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CCI orders probe into Google's payment systems
CCI orders probe into Google's payment systems
Google forced to defer app levy in India to April 2022
Google forced to defer app levy in India to April 2022
Google Pay to give users more control over their data
Google Pay to give users more control over their data
Russia's Luna-25 mission smashes into Moon
Russia's Luna-25 mission smashes into Moon
Won't stop until TN gets NEET exemption, says Stalin
Won't stop until TN gets NEET exemption, says Stalin
Sacked under trollers' pressure: Unacademy ex-teacher
Sacked under trollers' pressure: Unacademy ex-teacher
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UPI scams = 55% of total digital payments frauds

UPI scams = 55% of total digital payments frauds

Google Pay says all transactions 'fully protected'

Google Pay says all transactions 'fully protected'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances