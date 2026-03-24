Bombay High Court Orders Retrial in 2017 Rape and Murder Case Due to Lack of Legal Representation

The Bombay High Court has ordered a retrial in a 2017 rape and murder case, emphasising the critical importance of legal representation and fair trial rights for the accused.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bombay High Court overturned a death sentence in a 2017 rape and murder case due to the accused not having legal representation.

The court cited a violation of the accused's fundamental right to a fair trial, emphasising the importance of legal aid.

The special POCSO Act court at Nashik was criticised for rushing the trial, compromising fair trial principles.

A fresh trial was ordered, with the High Court directing the lower court to ensure fairness to both the accused and the prosecution within ten months.

The High Court highlighted the prolonged wait for justice for the victim's family due to the initial unfair trial.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside the conviction of a man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a girl in 2017, and ordered a fresh trial as he had not been represented by a lawyer during the earlier proceedings.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Sandesh Patil said that while the offence was "horrific and grave" and the 7-year-old victim's family was still waiting for justice, the accused cannot be deprived of his "fundamental right to a fair trial."

Right from the time of framing of charges to the examination of important witnesses, the accused was not represented by any lawyer. The man (name not disclosed as he was related to the victim) was also denied the opportunity to defend himself, and this was a violation of his fundamental rights, the HC said.

The special POCSO Act court at Nashik showed unnecessary hurry in concluding the trial in the case, the bench added.

"Undoubtedly, it was a serious case and the trial needed to be expedited, but that could not be done at the expense of principles of fair trial," the court said.

While remanding the case back to the lower court, the judges said it must take all precautions this time to ensure that the trial is conducted in a manner which is fair both to the accused and the prosecution.

The trial should be concluded within ten months, the high court added.

Details of the Crime

As per the prosecution, in April 2017 the accused asked the girl to go to a nearby shop, and buy tobacco for him and chocolates for herself. When she went to his house to hand over the tobacco, he allegedly raped her and then killed her.

The Nashik court in May 2019 convicted the man, and sentenced him to death for murder under the Indian Penal Code and to life imprisonment under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Appeal and High Court Ruling

In his appeal before the high court, the accused said that he was not allowed to defend himself and no legal aid was offered to him, even though he had told the trial court that he could not afford a lawyer and should get a legal aid counsel.

Upholding the appeal, the high court said not providing legal assistance to a person who is entitled to legal aid had resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

The high court also noted that justice has remained elusive for nine years for the victim's family because of the failure to conduct the trial in a fair manner. "This is a case where till today justice was not given to the victim and her family," the court remarked.