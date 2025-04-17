HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC orders FIR against TN minister for remarks on Hinduism

April 17, 2025 17:50 IST

The Madras high court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against state Forest Minister K Ponmudy, following his recent controversial remarks that cost him his party post.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Ponmudy. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The Court cautioned the police that if they do not register FIR against the DMK leader, it will initiate suo motu (on its own) contempt against them.

 

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who gave the warning to the police said, "now the court has taken cognizance of the matter. Even if you do not have a complaint, register a case and proceed with the investigation."

The judge posted to April 23, further hearing of the suo motu proceedings.

Ponmudy created a controversy recently with his Shaivism-Vaishnavism remarks made in the context of a sex worker at a public meeting, drawing widespread criticism, including from his own party MP Kanimozhi.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin had removed Ponmudy as DMK deputy general secretary, even as the senior leader later tendered an apology for his "inappropriate remarks.

Source: PTI
