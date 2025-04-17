HC orders FIR against TN minister for remarks on Hinduism

The Madras high court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against state Forest Minister K Ponmudy, following his recent controversial remarks that cost him his party post.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Ponmudy.

The Court cautioned the police that if they do not register FIR against the DMK leader, it will initiate suo motu (on its own) contempt against them.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who gave the warning to the police said, "now the court has taken cognizance of the matter. Even if you do not have a complaint, register a case and proceed with the investigation."

The judge posted to April 23, further hearing of the suo motu proceedings.

Ponmudy created a controversy recently with his Shaivism-Vaishnavism remarks made in the context of a sex worker at a public meeting, drawing widespread criticism, including from his own party MP Kanimozhi.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin had removed Ponmudy as DMK deputy general secretary, even as the senior leader later tendered an apology for his "inappropriate remarks.