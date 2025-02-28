HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » HC orders ASI to clean Sambhal mosque for Ramzan

HC orders ASI to clean Sambhal mosque for Ramzan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 12:21 IST

x

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not pass an order for whitewashing of the mosque.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside Shahi Jama Masjid, in Sambhal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal on an application by Committee of Management, Jama Masjid seeking permission for whitewashing and cleaning of the mosque ahead of Ramzan.

On Thursday, the court directed the ASI to immediately inspect the mosque site and appoint a team of three officers who would submit a report in this connection by 10 am on Friday.

 

According to the ASI report, the interior of the mosque has ceramic paint and there is no need to whitewash it at present.

During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate S F A Naqvi, appearing for the mosque committee, submitted that they only want whitewashing and lighting work to be done. On this, the court asked the ASI to clean the dust and clear the grass on the premises.

Naqvi assured the court that no hindrance will be caused during cleaning while advocate general of the state said that law and order will be maintained.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

No Ramzan decorations in Sambhal mosque sans ASI nod: DM
No Ramzan decorations in Sambhal mosque sans ASI nod: DM
Disputed well near Sambhal mosque on govt land: SC told
Disputed well near Sambhal mosque on govt land: SC told
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
'1,800 Mosques Are Disputed'
After temple, 150-yr-old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal
After temple, 150-yr-old stepwell unearthed in Sambhal
Jyoti Punwani: December 6, 1992, All Over Again?
Jyoti Punwani: December 6, 1992, All Over Again?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

webstory image 2

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

webstory image 3

12 More Exciting Recipes For Your Lunchbox

VIDEOS

Foreign devotees left spellbound by the magnitude of Maha Kumbh3:29

Foreign devotees left spellbound by the magnitude of Maha...

From War to Wheelchair, Meet The Heroes Who Never Gave Up4:36

From War to Wheelchair, Meet The Heroes Who Never Gave Up

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise 1:07

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD