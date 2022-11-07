News
Rediff.com  » News » HC issues notice to Guj govt on Morbi bridge tragedy

HC issues notice to Guj govt on Morbi bridge tragedy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 07, 2022 13:47 IST
The Gujarat high court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities and also sought a status report in the matter by November 14.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi on October 30 claimed 135 lives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government through the chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission and relisted the matter on November 14.

 

It also sought a status report from the chief secretary and home secretary by next Monday when the matter will come up for hearing.

The State Human Rights Commission has also been directed to file a report in the matter by November 14.

The court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
