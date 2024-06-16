News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC directs Bengal to ensure 1% quota for transgenders in public job

HC directs Bengal to ensure 1% quota for transgenders in public job

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 16, 2024 16:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Calcutta high court has directed the West Bengal government to ensure one percent reservation for transgender persons in all public employment in the state.

IMAGE: Transgenders show their ink-marked finger after casting their vote for the Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh, May 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Noting that the state government adopted a policy of equal treatment in employment to transgenders, the court said the reservation has, however, not yet been made for them.

 

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the chief secretary of the West Bengal government to ensure one percent reservation for transgenders in all public employment.

The high court order was passed on a petition by a transgender person, who succeeded in the Teachers' Eligibility Test 2014 and also in the TET 2022, but was not called for counseling or interview.

In the order passed on Friday, Justice Mantha noted that the Supreme Court had declared in a 2014 case that 'hijras' and eunuchs, apart from binary genders, be treated as "third gender" for the purpose of safeguarding their rights under Part III of the Constitution.

The apex court had also upheld transgender persons' right to decide their self-identified gender, and directed the Centre and state governments to grant legal recognition of their gender identity such as male, female or as third gender.

Justice Mantha also noted that the top court had directed the Centre and the state governments to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens, and 'extend all kinds of reservation in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.'

The West Bengal chief secretary had informed the high court that the state's Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare on November 30, 2022, made a notification that transgender persons were entitled to equal opportunity of employment without any discrimination whatsoever.

The court said it is clear from the notification that the state itself had adopted a policy of equal treatment in employment to transgender persons.

Justice Mantha said the reservation has, however, not yet been made in the state for transgender persons in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

He also directed the secretary of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to arrange for interview and counseling of the petitioner as a special case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tamil Nadu transgender wins legal battle to be a cop
Tamil Nadu transgender wins legal battle to be a cop
Dakshayani, Transwoman Panchayat Secy
Dakshayani, Transwoman Panchayat Secy
Bihar announces quotas for third gender candidates in govt jobs
Bihar announces quotas for third gender candidates in govt jobs
'My Father Never Left The Path Of Truth'
'My Father Never Left The Path Of Truth'
PIX: Aus see off Scotland scare; England make Super 8
PIX: Aus see off Scotland scare; England make Super 8
'Father Taught Me To Fight For My Rights'
'Father Taught Me To Fight For My Rights'
Nepal aim to finish off on a high against Bangladesh
Nepal aim to finish off on a high against Bangladesh
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Treat transgenders as special category for job: HC

Treat transgenders as special category for job: HC

HC asks Navy to consider transgender for alternate job

HC asks Navy to consider transgender for alternate job

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances