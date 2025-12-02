HC defers counting of votes in Maha local polls to Dec 21

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the counting of votes for the local body polls on December 21, instead of December 3.

IMAGE: A polling booth for the local body elections in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The HC's order came on a day when polling was underway for elections to 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, days after the SEC rescheduled the elections in some local bodies to December 20.

The high court, while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the SEC's decision, also directed that exit polls should not be announced till December 20.

Senior lawyer Firdous Mirza, appearing for one of the petitioners, told PTI that the HC has deferred the counting of votes for the local body elections to December 21.

Speaking to reporters hours after the Nagpur bench of Bombay high court's order, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said "misinterpretation of laws" by the State Election Commission (SEC) has led to the court deferring the counting of votes for the local bodies polls to December 21.

The SEC's actions alone had "prompted such a decision", the state revenue minister claimed, adding that he had repeatedly cautioned the poll body against delaying elections.

The SEC had earlier scheduled the counting for Tuesday's elections on December 3.

"I have been saying that the SEC is misinterpreting laws and postponing elections without any basis," Bawankule said.

He pointed out that there were no demands for the postponement of elections from any part of the state, and despite this, the SEC had delayed the polls, resulting in the high court's intervention.

The minister further stated that it was "for the first time in the history of the SEC" that elections or counting had been stayed in such a manner.

"Such decisions are unacceptable. Leaders across parties are outraged," Bawankule said, claiming that the SEC had failed to hold any all-party meetings and is creating problems for voters.

Raising questions about the deferred counting date, he said, "Which political party wants counting on December 21? We want the result tomorrow. Is there any political party in Maharashtra that wants results on the 21st?"

The BJP leader said that he had personally raised concerns with the SEC on several occasions.

"I discussed these issues seven to eight times and even wrote to them, but nothing was acknowledged. We showed the SEC how it was misinterpreting laws, yet everything was taken in the wrong way," he said.

Asked whether the high court's order would be challenged, Bawankule said it was for the SEC to decide.

"It is the SEC's prerogative to appeal in the Supreme Court. For once and for all, the Commission should find a solution. Larger local bodies are yet to face elections," he said.

He also criticised the SEC's handling of the poll schedule.

"It is not good that political parties put in effort, run campaigns, and then suddenly the Commission postpones polling. It does not present a good picture," the minister said.

He slammed the Opposition parties for blaming the government for the postponement, saying their allegations were misplaced.

"The SEC is an autonomous body. The government has no role. This chaos is unfathomable, and the Commission must resolve it," he said.

Expressing disappointment over the last-minute postponement of polling in some pockets, Bawankule said, "How can you let parties campaign for weeks and then, 24 hours before polling, announce postponement? In 35 years of public life, I have never seen such mismanagement."

"I spoke to several collectors and SEC officials, but nobody was ready to hear us. It appears the people in the SEC feel they are above accountability," he said.