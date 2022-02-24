News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC asks Twitter to remove historian Truschke's tweets against Vikram Sampath

HC asks Twitter to remove historian Truschke's tweets against Vikram Sampath

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 24, 2022 19:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Thursday asked microblogging site Twitter to take down several tweets made by historian Audrey Truschke in which plagiarism allegations were made against author and historian Vikram Sampath in relation to a two-volume biography of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with author Vikram Sampath releases his book Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past in Mumbai, September 18, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bench of Justice Amit Bansal also sought the response of Meta Inc, the parent company of social media platform Facebook, on an application filed by Vikram Sampath alleging that defamatory content has been circulated on the platform. Advocate Raghav Awasthi and advocate Mukesh Sharma appeared for plaintiff Vikram Sampath.

 

Earlier, in an interim order court had restrained several historians including Audrey Truschke, Ananya Chakravarti, associate professor of History at Georgetown University, Rohit Chopra, associate professor of communications at Santa Clara University, from publishing any defamatory content (online and offline) about Vikram Sampath and observing that the plaintiff has made a prima facie case.

Recently historian Audrey Truschke and others have accused Vikram Sampath of plagiarism and wrote a letter dated February 11, 2022, to the Royal Historical Society in London and made serious allegations of plagiarism against Sampath with respect to his two-volume biography of Savarkar.

Sampath is also a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Justice Bansal earlier noted that the continued publication of said letter has been causing considerable damage to the plaintiff's reputation and career.

The court further asked the counsel for the plaintiff to supply the copy of the plaint to the defendants and sought their response within four weeks.

The court fixed the date for April 1, for further hearing in the matter.

The court is presently hearing a civil suit filed by Vikram Sampath against other historians who made alleged defamatory tweets against him. Sampath also sought a decree of damages of Rs 2,00,00,100 in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants.

The petition stated that the said letter makes it clear that allegation against the plaintiff is that in an essay written for the journal, plaintiff has plagiarised from an essay written by one Vinayak Chaturvedi.

It is submitted that the said allegation is quite absurd inasmuch as a perusal of the article in question would clearly establish beyond all reasonable doubt that Vinayak Chaturvedi has been cited.

References are there in the article and have given extensive and exhaustive footnotes in the book. The relevant extract has been reproduced, stated the petition.

It further added that the alleged defamatory letter in question is being quoted extensively on the platform of the microblogging site Twitter by various unscrupulous elements and Twitter users.

It is clear that the same is part of the motivated smear campaign against the plaintiff and each and every time the defamatory material is being retweeted, a new cause of action arises.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Savarkar's Last Interview
Savarkar's Last Interview
What Savarkar Thought of Independence
What Savarkar Thought of Independence
'Savarkar was granted a pension by the British'
'Savarkar was granted a pension by the British'
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Plagiarism: HC bars defamatory material on Sampath

Plagiarism: HC bars defamatory material on Sampath

Is BJP serious about Bharat Ratna for Savarkar?

Is BJP serious about Bharat Ratna for Savarkar?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances