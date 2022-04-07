News
HC asks Maha, Centre to resolve differences over Mumbai Metro car shed

HC asks Maha, Centre to resolve differences over Mumbai Metro car shed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 07, 2022 17:26 IST
The Bombay high court on Thursday asked the Centre and Maharashtra government to resolve their differences outside of the court about the construction of the Mumbai metro car shed and reach a settlement.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni said that the authorities must forget the past and decide amicably, whether or not the car shed for the Mumbai metro project should be shifted from the city's Kanjurmarg area to Aarey Colony, a portion of which was declared a forest area last year.

 

The government authorities must not lose sight of the fact that the issue at hand was one that concerned the citizens and used public money, the bench said.

The Union government's counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, told the court that "technical issues had arisen" and hence, the project had been stayed.

The high court, however, said, "Mr Singh, we know what is happening. We are all here to serve the public. Why bring personal differences in the court? Why don't you both (Union and Maharashtra governments) resolve your issues outside this court?"

The Union government has been insisting that the car shed be constructed at Aarey Colony, as decided by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the state government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has proposed to shift the car shed to Kanjurmarg on the ground that parts of Aarey were designated forest areas.

The high court directed that all stakeholders must reach a solution within a week's time.

"All that we can say is end this stalemate now. Try to forget the past opinion and start with a new beginning," the court said.

The court will hear the matter further on June 10.

