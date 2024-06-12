News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Have you taken any action on tanker mafia?': SC raps Delhi govt over water crisis

'Have you taken any action on tanker mafia?': SC raps Delhi govt over water crisis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 12, 2024 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Delhi government over the prevalence of tanker mafia and water wastage in the city, and asked what measures it has taken against them.

IMAGE: Residents of Vivekanand Camp gather to collect drinking water from a tanker as they face water scarcity in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

A vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale told Delhi government that if it can't deal with tanker mafia, it will ask the Delhi Police to take action in the matter.

"Why were false statements made before this court? Water is coming from Himachal Pradesh then where is the water going in Delhi? There is so much spillage, tanker mafias etc.. what measures have you taken in this regard.

"People are suffering, we are seeing visuals on every news channel. What measures have you taken to control water wastage if water scarcity is a recurring problem in summers," the bench observed orally.

 

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the Delhi government, said there is action, including massive disconnection of water supplies, so that excess water wastage is stopped.

The top court asked the Delhi government to file a report stating action taken for the loss of water. The matter will be taken up on Thursday.

The top court is hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its water crisis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India Inc adopts innovative ways to tackle water woes
India Inc adopts innovative ways to tackle water woes
Delhi govt moves SC for more water from Haryana
Delhi govt moves SC for more water from Haryana
How Bengaluru residents are dealing with water crisis
How Bengaluru residents are dealing with water crisis
Who Can Replace Tharoor In TVM?
Who Can Replace Tharoor In TVM?
USA players recall Indian connections
USA players recall Indian connections
BPCL divestment completely off the table, says Puri
BPCL divestment completely off the table, says Puri
Fasting Jarange takes IV fluids as minister intervenes
Fasting Jarange takes IV fluids as minister intervenes
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

India heading towards groundwater crisis: UN report

India heading towards groundwater crisis: UN report

SC orders Yamuna board to meet over Delhi water crisis

SC orders Yamuna board to meet over Delhi water crisis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances