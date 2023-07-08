News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Have heard Shinde asked to resign, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Have heard Shinde asked to resign, claims Aaditya Thackeray

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 08, 2023 22:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said he had "heard" that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign and asserted that the rebels who broke his party "now know their true worth".

Thackeray pointed out that portfolios have not been allocated despite nine Nationalist Congress Party MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, being inducted into the state government nearly a week ago on July 2.

"I have heard that the CM has been asked to resign. Things may have changed,” Thackeray claimed in an apparent reference to the NCP faction joining the government.

"The original gaddars (traitors) now know their true worth," Thackeray said referring to the 40 Sena MLAs under Shinde who rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June last and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

 

Incidentally, Thackeray and several Shiv Sena-UBT party leaders have claimed some MLAs from the Shinde camp were sending feelers to return to the Uddhav Thackeray fold.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has maintained he will continue to be CM despite the NCP joining the state government, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ajit Pawar on July 2 led a vertical split in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and was made deputy CM in the Shinde government. Eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ajit Pawar Will Be CM After August 11
Ajit Pawar Will Be CM After August 11
Shinde calms Sena lawmakers over Ajit Pawar entry
Shinde calms Sena lawmakers over Ajit Pawar entry
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
'Situation has become very chaotic with Ajit Pawar'
IOA gets extension for sending wrestlers' entries
IOA gets extension for sending wrestlers' entries
Russian athletes cleared to compete at Asian Games
Russian athletes cleared to compete at Asian Games
PIX: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through; Medvedev survives
PIX: Alcaraz, Sabalenka through; Medvedev survives
Erred in trusting some people: Sharad Pawar in Nashik
Erred in trusting some people: Sharad Pawar in Nashik
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Eknath Shinde is dispensable now'

'Eknath Shinde is dispensable now'

It's a trishul of development: Fadnavis on Ajit entry

It's a trishul of development: Fadnavis on Ajit entry

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances