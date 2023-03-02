News
Hathras rape-murder: Prime accused gets life imprisonment, 3 acquitted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 02, 2023 19:20 IST
A special court in Hathras on Thursday sentenced the main accused in the 2020 Hathras rape-murder case to life imprisonment while acquitting the three other accused.

IMAGE: Relatives of the gangrape victim wailing at her village after her death, in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, September 29, 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

The rape charge could not be proved against the prime accused, his lawyer Munna Singh Pundir said.

 

The court held Sandeep (20) guilty under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, a lesser charge than Section 302 (murder).

Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23) and Ramu (26) were acquitted in the case that triggered outrage and put the Yogi Adityanath government in the dock over law and order in the state.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 against Sandeep.

The charge sheet in the case was filed by CBI in the SC/ST court here against all the four accused for murder and gang rape, and under sections of the SC/ST Act.

Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who is representing the Dalit woman's family, said they will challenge the verdict in the high court.

Sandeep's lawyer claimed that his client is innocent.

"We will appeal in the high court against the conviction," he said.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men from her village on September 14, 2020. A fortnight later, she died at a Delhi hospital.

She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village near Hathras.

Her family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

