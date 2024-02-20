News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march

Delhi borders fortified as farmers to resume march

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 20, 2024 20:18 IST
The Delhi Police directed security personnel deployed at Delhi's Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border points to stay alert and conducted mock drills on Tuesday, a day ahead of protesting farmer's proposed march towards the national capital.

IMAGE: Farmers gather at the Shambhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest, in Patiala on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move came a day after the protesting farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years, and announced to continue with their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Wednesday.

 

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

Farmer leaders refused the proposal, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

Delhi Police officials said security personnel deployed at the three borders were on Tuesday asked to stay on alert.

They said commuters might face traffic congestion.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Protesting farmers and Haryana police personnel clashed at the Punjab-Haryana border near Amabala on February 13.

The two border points of Delhi and Haryana -- Tikri and Singhu -- are sealed with the heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layered barricades of concrete and iron nails.

Two lanes of the Ghazipur border have also been shut with multi-layer barricades and police personnel.

An official said if required, the Ghazipur border may also be shut on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said there was sufficient deployment of the force, besides paramilitary personnel, at the Delhi-Haryana borders.

Another officer said the Delhi Police was prepared to stop the farmers at the Delhi borders.

Security personnel have been directed to not allow even a single protester or vehicle to enter Delhi, he said, adding that mock security drills were conducted during the day.

The Delhi Police has already stocked up 30,000 tear gas shells.

The officer said that checking vehicles on various roads leading to the central part of Delhi may lead to traffic congestion on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
