rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Harsh Vardhan Shringla is India's new ambassador to US

Harsh Vardhan Shringla is India's new ambassador to US

December 20, 2018 14:07 IST

Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla was on Thursday appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the United States.

Shringla, a 1984-batch Indian Foreign Service diplomat will succeed Navtej Sarna.

 

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the ministry of external affairs said.

At present, Shringla is serving as Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh.

Senior diplomat Riva Ganguly Das, presently Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as new high commissioner to Bangladesh.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Ambassador of India, Riva Ganguly Das, Indian Foreign Service
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use