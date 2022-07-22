News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Haridwar: 8 arrested for offering namaaz in public

Haridwar: 8 arrested for offering namaaz in public

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 22, 2022 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eight people were arrested for offering 'namaaz' at a weekly market in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, police said on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Yogendra Kumar/ANI Photo

The accused were later granted bail by the sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) court, they said.

 

Following a tip-off, Nizam, 22, Nasim, 52, Sajjad Ahmad, 50, Mursalin, 38, Ashraf, 45, Asgar, 37, Mustafa, 35, and Ikram, 47, were arrested in Shivalik Nagar colony late on Thursday evening for offering 'namaaz' at a weekly market, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said.

They were arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (design to commit any cognisable offence) and produced before the SDM's court.

The court gave them a warning and granted them bail, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Muslims and the reality of a transformed India
Muslims and the reality of a transformed India
Do Indian Muslims matter?
Do Indian Muslims matter?
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'
Will O-RAN disrupt the way 5G networks roll out?
Will O-RAN disrupt the way 5G networks roll out?
3rd case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
3rd case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
CWG: Indian cricket team aiming for gold
CWG: Indian cricket team aiming for gold
EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu
EC issues certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'

'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'

'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'

'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances