Haridwar: 8 arrested for offering namaaz in public

Eight people were arrested for offering 'namaaz' at a weekly market in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, police said on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Yogendra Kumar/ANI Photo

The accused were later granted bail by the sub-divisional magistrate's (SDM) court, they said.

Following a tip-off, Nizam, 22, Nasim, 52, Sajjad Ahmad, 50, Mursalin, 38, Ashraf, 45, Asgar, 37, Mustafa, 35, and Ikram, 47, were arrested in Shivalik Nagar colony late on Thursday evening for offering 'namaaz' at a weekly market, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said.

They were arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (design to commit any cognisable offence) and produced before the SDM's court.

The court gave them a warning and granted them bail, he said.