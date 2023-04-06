News
Rediff.com  » News » Hanuman Jayanti: Curbed procession allowed in Jahangirpuri

Hanuman Jayanti: Curbed procession allowed in Jahangirpuri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 06, 2023 10:34 IST
Heavy security has been put in place for a procession to be taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, which was hit by communal violence last year.

IMAGE: Police personnel patrol Jahangirpuri area on bikes on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the organisers had sought permission for the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area and the route has been regularised.

Hanuman Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, is being observed on Thursday.

 

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deependra Pathak said, "Hanuman Jayanti celebration at Jahangirpuri is being regulated in consultation with the organisers. We are ensuring that it takes place safely and securely."

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday asked all states to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti on April 6 and monitor any factor that could disturb peace and harmony in society.

The MHA's advisory was aimed at sensitising law enforcement agencies following the communal violence last week.

Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, 2022.

Some vehicles were also torched.

