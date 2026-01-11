Hand over Sabarimala gold case to neutral agency: Amit Shah to Kerala CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday raked up the Sabarimala gold loss case to target the ruling Left in Kerala, accusing it of "protecting" the real culprits, and demanded a probe by a neutral investigation agency into the sensational case.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the newly elected BJP representatives in the recently-held Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, January 11, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Amit Shah on X

Visiting the Kerala capital for the first time after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance captured power in the prestigious Thiruvananthapuram city corporation in the recent local body polls, Shah virtually sounded the bugle for the assembly polls, scheduled to be held in just a few months, during his address to the newly elected BJP representatives of local bodies in the state and while inaugurating the party's Mission 2026 programme.

He said that the assembly elections in Kerala and West Bengal would be held together and asserted that the BJP would form governments in both the eastern and southern states.

Raising the Sabarimala gold loss issue to politically target Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government, he said those who failed to protect the properties of the hill shrine could not safeguard the faith of the people.

"Only the BJP can safeguard the faith of believers in Kerala," Shah said.

According to him, the "theft" of gold at Sabarimala was not just a concern for people in Kerala but for devotees across the country.

Shah said he had seen the FIR in the case and alleged that the manner in which it was drafted made it clear that it was aimed at protecting the accused.

Claiming that two persons associated with the LDF were under suspicion, the BJP leader asked how an impartial investigation could be possible under such circumstances.

He further alleged that even the Congress could not be absolved, claiming that evidence had emerged of the involvement of its leaders.

"I demand that the chief minister hand over the probe to a neutral investigation agency. The BJP will carry out protests and door-to-door awareness campaigns. This is democracy, Vijayan, and you must order a probe by a neutral agency," Shah said, referring to the chief minister.

He reiterated that the BJP would launch protests and door-to-door awareness campaigns on the issue.

His statement came two days after Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Kerala high court in connection with the case.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, Shah said, "While communism is over worldwide, across India the Congress is finished."

He added that Kerala's development was possible only under a BJP government.

"Our path was never easy. Securing a BJP victory in Kerala is a formidable challenge. Our final goal is to form a government in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP chief minister," the Union home minister said.

He said the BJP's journey in Kerala had not been easy and that the party had neither power nor government in the state, but only dedicated workers. There were attempts to break their confidence, he said, but party workers stood firm "like a mountain" and secured victory.

Shah said the local body election victory was not the party's final goal and that the BJP must work further to achieve its objective of having a BJP Chief Minister in Kerala.

Referring to Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, Shah said, Viksit Bharat would be achieved through "Viksit Kerala".

Alleging "match-fixing" between the LDF and the UDF, Shah said their understanding had affected Kerala's development and that both fronts supported each other's corruption.

Shah pointed out that the BJP's vote share in Kerala had risen steadily from 11 per cent in 2014 to 16 per cent in 2019 and about 20 per cent in 2024, and asserted that increasing it to 3040 per cent by 2026 was achievable, as the party had demonstrated across the country.

Referring to the BJP's growth from two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to forming the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term, he cited Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh as examples of the party's expansion.

"The next opportunity is Kerala, and we will come to power here in 2026," Shah said.

He said the change was not limited to urban areas, noting that the BJP had won 30 gram panchayats, two municipalities, and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, besides emerging second in 79 panchayats.

"Today we are seeing a BJP Mayor in Thiruvananthapuram. Tomorrow we will see a BJP Chief Minister in Kerala," he said.

Shah said Kerala's development should be balanced and not one-sided, while welcoming the hard work of Keralites working abroad.

He alleged that organisations such as the Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India, and Jamaat-e-Islami constituted the vote bank of the LDF and the UDF.

He claimed that the BJP was the only party capable of protecting Kerala from such forces.

Shah said the BJP had put an end to the practice of triple talaq, which, he alleged, was opposed by both the UDF and the LDF.

"I want to ask the chief minister whether Muslim women do not have the right to live in peace," he said.

Shah said that the Centre had introduced a law to put an end to corruption related to Waqf properties, but it was opposed by both the LDF and the UDF.

It was fortunate that the Assembly elections in Kerala and West Bengal were being held together; otherwise, the two states might have witnessed an alliance between the Congress and the communist parties, he said.