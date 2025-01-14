Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire, hostage release deal

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 14, 2025 22:40 IST

Hamas has agreed to a draft ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, officials told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Smoke rises in North Gaza as seen from Israel, on January 14, 2025. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Mediator Qatar announced that talks are at their most advanced stage, with the agreement pending Israeli Cabinet approval.

The proposed three-phase deal aims to end the 15-month conflict and release hostages captured during Hamas' October 2023 assault.

 

Efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a resolution have intensified.

A Hamas and an Egyptian official confirmed the authenticity of the draft, obtained by the AP, while an Israeli official noted progress.

All three spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the talks.

If finalised, the deal could halt a devastating war that has displaced 90 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents and sparked global protests.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari called the negotiations productive but shared no further details.

AGENCIES
