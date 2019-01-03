H S Phoolka quits AAP amid speculations of tie-up with Cong

January 03, 2019 21:21 IST

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader H S Phoolka, who has fought the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, resigned from the party on Thursday.

The move comes amid speculation over possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet, Phoolka said he will explain reason behind the move in a press briefing in Delhi on Friday.

'I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted. Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans,' he wrote on Twitter.

The AAP has not denied alliance prospects with the Congress, saying its political affairs committee will take a call after considering opinion of its leaders and workers from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was recently convicted in an anti-Sikh riot case by the Delhi high court, where Phoolka represented the victims.

Meanwhile, a section of AAP leaders and workers from Punjab raised concern over the possibility of an alliance with the Congress at a meeting with Kejriwal on Thursday.

In the four-hour meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP held at Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi, the party's Punjab unit expressed reservations about joining hands with the Rahul Gandhi-led party.

The AAP is the main opposition in Punjab where the government is headed by the Congress.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai told reporters that the PAC will consider the opinion of party leaders and workers from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in a meeting after January 15, and take a decision on alliances as per the existing situation.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "As of now, we have no alliance with any party. We are not saying anything on the future plans of the party".

The National Council of AAP had in its meeting last week decided to contest all 33 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh.

The party, however, is still undecided over any pre-poll alliance with the Congress or the 'Mahagathbandhan' of various non-Bharatiya Janata Party parties.

"In the meeting with Kejriwal, some persons pointed out AAP was the main opposition in Punjab where Congress is the ruling party, which has failed to fulfil its promises, so it will be difficult to contest the elections (with Congress)," Rai said.

The meeting was attended by around 800 AAP office-bearers, party MLAs and MPs from Punjab.

The Haryana party unit will meet Kejriwal on Friday followed by the party's Delhi representatives. Such meetings will continue till January 15.

Rai said Punjab AAP unit's core committee has been asked to shortlist the names of candidates on all the seats and send the same to the PAC for a final decision. The party has already announced its candidates on five seats in the state.

The booth-level organisation in Punjab will be strengthened under the stewardship of block in-charges till January 30. Afterwards, a door-to-door campaign will be launched to reach out to the voters, the AAP leader said.

An agitation against high power tariff in the northern state has also been planned by the AAP, Rai added.