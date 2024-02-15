News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gyanvapi: Plea challenging puja to be heard on Feb 28

Gyanvapi: Plea challenging puja to be heard on Feb 28

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 15, 2024 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently allowed puja in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side counsel said.

IMAGE: The Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

 

The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict.

Advocate M M Yadav said Additional District Judge Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.

The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad high court against the district court verdict.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
Gyanvapi built on temple as per ASI, claims lawyer
Gyanvapi built on temple as per ASI, claims lawyer
Kashi, Mathura issues shouldn't...: Muslim body chief
Kashi, Mathura issues shouldn't...: Muslim body chief
Now, Indian-origin elderly motel owner shot dead in US
Now, Indian-origin elderly motel owner shot dead in US
'Bollywood is such a waste of time'
'Bollywood is such a waste of time'
ED to probe Fema breach in Paytm bank case
ED to probe Fema breach in Paytm bank case
Recipe: Andhra-Style Gongura Mutton
Recipe: Andhra-Style Gongura Mutton
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Won't look at other temples if...: Ram temple official

Won't look at other temples if...: Ram temple official

Puja performed in Gyanvapi basement after court order

Puja performed in Gyanvapi basement after court order

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances