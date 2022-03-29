Guv Dhankhar invites Mamata to discuss 'worsening' law and order in WB

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an interaction during the week to deliberate on ‘worsening' law and order in the state.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, March 7, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dhankhar in his letter claimed that the state of governance in the state was 'cliff hanging' and had been further strained by the barbarity witnessed in the Birbhum killings.

"Recent alarmingly worrisome developments, reflecting increased lawlessness and violence, make it imperative that you spare time earliest for an interaction at Raj Bhavan," Dhankhar wrote to Banerjee, a copy of which was attached to his tweet.

The governor also expressed concern over Banerjee's recent comment that her party may hit the streets if the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident was at the behest of the Bharatiya Janta Party, and said any recourse has to be lawful and not on the streets.

“I am concerned at your public statement to ‘hit the streets in protest' if the CBI probe is not in tune with your thought process ... any recourse thereof has to be lawful and not on streets,” he wrote.

The chief minister on Sunday had said her government would cooperate with the CBI probe but the ruling Trinamool Congress would hit the streets if the central agency was found to be acting at the behest of the BJP, Congress or the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

"Already cliff hanging governance in the state, from the perspective of Constitution and law, has recently been further strained by horrifying incidents of barbarity at Rampurhat and in the hallowed precincts of the assembly," the governor wrote.

TMC and BJP MLAs were involved in fisticuffs in the Assembly on Monday over the killings at Bogtui village on March 21 in which eight people were burnt alive. A woman who was admitted to Rampurhat hospital with burns died on Monday, raising the toll to nine.