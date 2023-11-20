News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Guv delaying bills has become an 'endemic': Kerala to SC

Guv delaying bills has become an 'endemic': Kerala to SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 20, 2023 15:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the office of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on a plea of the state government accusing him of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the legislative assembly.

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate K K Venugopal, alleging delay on the part of the governor in granting assent to eight bills.

The top court also issued a notice to Attorney General R Venkataramani asking that either he or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assist it in the hearing. The court will now hear the Kerala government's plea on Friday.

 

"This is an endemic situation. The governors do not realise that they are part of the legislature under Article 168 of the Constitution," Venugopal said.

In its plea, the state of Kerala claimed that Governor Khan is delaying the consideration of eight bills that have been passed by the state assembly.

"Mr Venugopal submits that- 1. The governor is a part of legislature under Art 162; 2. The governor had promulgated three ordinances which were later converted into those passed by legislature; 3. As many as eight bills are pending consideration for assent ranging from 7 to 21 months," the bench said in its order.

The Kerala government has claimed that the governor is delaying the bills by withholding his assent and this is "defeating the rights of the people".

A similar plea has been filed by the Tamil Nadu government as well and is also being heard by the apex court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kerala faces a very serious Constitutional crisis'
'Kerala faces a very serious Constitutional crisis'
'Governorships should be abolished'
'Governorships should be abolished'
After TN, Punjab, Kerala moves SC against governor
After TN, Punjab, Kerala moves SC against governor
If someone asks for votes on religion...: Priyanka
If someone asks for votes on religion...: Priyanka
Political uncertainty is main risk to GDP growth
Political uncertainty is main risk to GDP growth
India look at young guns to take their legacy forward
India look at young guns to take their legacy forward
WC: Ahmedabad airport sees surge in chartered flights
WC: Ahmedabad airport sees surge in chartered flights
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Arif Mohammad Khan is crossing the limits now'

'Arif Mohammad Khan is crossing the limits now'

Won't interfere in Kerala govt unless..: Governor Khan

Won't interfere in Kerala govt unless..: Governor Khan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances