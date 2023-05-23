Guru-Shishya: When Veep Met Teacher

On a two-day visit to Kerala, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar traveled to the Panniyannur gram panchayat in Kannur, north Kerala, on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar, the Veep wanted to thank Ratna Nair who taught him when he was a student at the Sainik School Chittorgarh boarding school in Rajasthan.

'A proud student pays gratitude to his favourite teacher!' Dhankar tweeted.

'He was a very active, well disciplined and obedient boy who excelled in all activities inside and outside the class,' Teacher Nair recalled of student Jagdeep.

'He was a good debater, a good sportsperson and good at academics too,' she added.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits his school teacher Ms Ratna Nair at her residence in Panniannur village in Kannur. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: PIB

Photograph: PIB

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

