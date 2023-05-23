News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Guru-Shishya: When Veep Met Teacher

Guru-Shishya: When Veep Met Teacher

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: May 23, 2023 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On a two-day visit to Kerala, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar traveled to the Panniyannur gram panchayat in Kannur, north Kerala, on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar, the Veep wanted to thank Ratna Nair who taught him when he was a student at the Sainik School Chittorgarh boarding school in Rajasthan.

'A proud student pays gratitude to his favourite teacher!' Dhankar tweeted.

'He was a very active, well disciplined and obedient boy who excelled in all activities inside and outside the class,' Teacher Nair recalled of student Jagdeep.

'He was a good debater, a good sportsperson and good at academics too,' she added.

 

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits his school teacher Ms Ratna Nair at her residence in Panniannur village in Kannur. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: PIB

 

Photograph: PIB

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The Teacher Who Changed My Life
The Teacher Who Changed My Life
My teacher, 'The Three Ninety'
My teacher, 'The Three Ninety'
'Even after 40 years I remember him!'
'Even after 40 years I remember him!'
Diana Gets Bubble-Wrapped!
Diana Gets Bubble-Wrapped!
Imran gets bail in 8 cases over Islamabad violence
Imran gets bail in 8 cases over Islamabad violence
Why You Must Avoid Plastic Containers
Why You Must Avoid Plastic Containers
Recipe: Zelda's Devrani Lasagne
Recipe: Zelda's Devrani Lasagne
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Is this a fish market?'

'Is this a fish market?'

'Life lessons from my teacher'

'Life lessons from my teacher'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances