Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat outcome good for BJP in Karnataka polls, says CM Bommai

Source: PTI
December 08, 2022 15:16 IST
Rejoicing over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in Gujarat, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the election results there will have a positive effect on the party's prospects in poll-bound Karnataka.

He was reacting to the Gujarat election results where the BJP won to retain power for a seventh straight term and its effect on Karnataka Assembly elections, which is less than five months away.

"This election result will have a positive effect on the Karnataka elections as well. It will be a major morale booster for the BJP cadre and supporters. Our victory is guaranteed if we work with more vigour," Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru.

 

He said the trends show that BJP will once register a landslide victory for the seventh time by winning more seats compared to earlier results.

According to him, people supported good administration due to which there was 'pro-incumbency.'

"There used to be a trend of anti-incumbency but now we are seeing pro-incumbency. Gujarat has shown pro-incumbency. We are winning for the seventh time, which is not easy," the chief minister said.

He emphasised that the governments have to perform to get pro-incumbency results, which the BJP government in Gujarat has done.

He also gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the record seventh victory in Gujarat.

"The person who laid the foundation and raised it was our beloved leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite a generation having passed, the old and new generation have accepted his administration and acumen. They have reposed faith in his power to lead the country. Hence, they won in Gujarat," the chief minister said.

To a query on the BJP's defeat in the Delhi MCD election, the chief minister said ruling the municipal body for 15 years itself is an achievement given the fact that local issues dominate there.

"Municipal election cannot be compared to a general election," Bommai said.

Regarding Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's statement that the Gujarat election will not have any effect in Karnataka, the chief minister said he has to say like that because he cannot say anything else.

"None of Siddaramaiah's statements ever came true. So there is no need to bother about it," he quipped.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
