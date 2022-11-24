News
Gujarat judge not among 7 transferred by SC collegium, Telangana judge is

Source: PTI
November 24, 2022 21:55 IST
The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday recommended the transfer of seven high court judges to different high courts in the country.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The list of high court judges, who have been recommended for transfer, does not include Justice Nikhil S Kariel of the Gujarat high court.

Media reports on Justice Kariel's proposed transfer to Patna high court had triggered protests by lawyers in the Gujarat high court and later a delegation of bar leaders had met the CJI who was claimed to have assured them that the matter will be looked into.

The resolutions of the collegium, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and S A Nazeer, were uploaded on the apex court website.

 

The seven judges, who have been sought to be transferred, included Justice V M Velumani, a judge in the Madras high court. He would be joining Calcutta high court.

Justice Battu Devanand has been sent from Andhra Pradesh high court to Madras high court.

Justice D Ramesh has been transferred from Andhra Pradesh high court to Allahabad high court, while Justice Lalitha Kanneganti has been sent from Telangana high court to Karnataka high court.

Justice D Nagarjun has been shifted from Telangana high court to Madras high court, while Justice T Raja has been sent from Madras high court to Rajasthan high court.

Justice A Abhishek Reddy has been transferred from Telangana high court to Patna high court.

Lawyers at Telangana high court had also protested the proposed transfer of Justice Reddy and later a delegation of bar leaders had met the CJI.

The collegium, in another meeting held on November 23, 2022, also approved the proposal for elevation of two advocates as judges in the Rajasthan high court.

The advocates whose names have been approved are Anil Kumar Upman and Nupur Bhat.

The three-member collegium, which takes decisions with regard to high court judges, has also approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges in the Rajasthan high court.

The judicial officers whose names have been cleared are Rajendra Prakash Soni, Ashok Kumar Jain, Yogendra Kumar Purohit, Bhuwan Goyal, Praveer Bhatnagar, and Ashutosh Kumar.

In another decision, the collegium has also approved the proposal for appointment of two additional judges as permanent judges in the Chhattisgarh high court. They are Narendra Kumar Vyas and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
