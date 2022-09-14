News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat ex-serviceman dies during protest, kin alleges police assault

Gujarat ex-serviceman dies during protest, kin alleges police assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 14, 2022 01:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 72-year-old Army veteran on Tuesday died during a protest by ex-servicemen in Gandhinagar after which his family and associates alleged he was beaten up by the police, which denied the claim and cited cardiac arrest as the reason.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources revealed the deceased, Kanjibhai Mothalia, was the elder brother of senior Gujarat IPS officer JR Mothalia.

 

Retired soldiers, agitating against the state government over their pending demands, claimed Kanjibhai Mothalia died after being thrashed by police during the protest. Denying the claim, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal said the Army veteran died due to a cardiac arrest and some age-related ailments.

"I am with Kanjibhai Mothalia's family members at the civil hospital and post-mortem is being done. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that he died due to a cardiac arrest. He was feeling suffocated during the protest and he was already suffering from some ailments. We have not used force on protesters. There is no question of thrashing anyone," said Duggal.

To put pressure on the government to accept their demands, nearly 100 ex-servicemen gathered near Chiloda Circle on the outskirts of Gandhinagar on Tuesday afternoon and then started their march towards the state capital.

While some protesters reached Gandhinagar, a group of ex-soldiers sat outside the gate of a military station on Gandhinagar-Chiloda Road, said Magan Solanki, a key member of the Gujarat's Ex-Armymen Union.

"Kanjibhai Mothalia was part of that group. Some policemen came to the spot and started a lathi-charge. They also kicked Mothalia, which led to his death. We want action against all the erring policemen," said Solanki.

A family member also alleged that Kanjibhai Mothalia was thrashed by police.

"He died after being thrashed by police. We want justice. He was the family's only support. The government must give us compensation," the family member told reporters outside the Gandhinagar civil hospital.

Retired soldiers have been holding protests at regular intervals to get the Gujarat government accept their long-pending demands. Some of the major demands include government jobs to one member of the family of each martyr and strict implementation of reservations in state jobs from Class 1 to 4 for retired defence personnel.

Besides, the agitators want a martyrs' memorial in Gandhinagar, agricultural land for retired Army personnel as per rules, priority while issuing or renewing a gun licence, and

removal of contract system in jobs offered to former defence personnel.
The ex-servicemen have also demanded a full waiver of professional tax, quota for their children in higher education and priority for their work in government offices.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kasganj victim's kin reject cops' suicide theory
Kasganj victim's kin reject cops' suicide theory
Thoothukudi custodial death: Accused cop dies of Covid
Thoothukudi custodial death: Accused cop dies of Covid
'No govt can ignore police violence'
'No govt can ignore police violence'
Nonbinary runners get boost for 2023 Boston Marathon
Nonbinary runners get boost for 2023 Boston Marathon
Govt proposes 3 tableaux themes for R-Day 2023
Govt proposes 3 tableaux themes for R-Day 2023
WTA Chennai Open: Ankita Raina knocked out
WTA Chennai Open: Ankita Raina knocked out
Players responsible for Tuchel's sacking: Jorginho
Players responsible for Tuchel's sacking: Jorginho
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Youth dies in police custody in UP; 5 cops suspended

Youth dies in police custody in UP; 5 cops suspended

TN custodial death: Murder charges added, cop arrested

TN custodial death: Murder charges added, cop arrested

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances